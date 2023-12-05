Lbp Am Sa Buys 8,552 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

