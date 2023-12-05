Lbp Am Sa Buys New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 181,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of APA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

