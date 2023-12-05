Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

