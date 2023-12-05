Lbp Am Sa Has $4.64 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 377.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 46.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.87. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

