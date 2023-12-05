Lbp Am Sa Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

