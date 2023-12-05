Lbp Am Sa Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 104.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Cencora by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $205.83.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

