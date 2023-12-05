Lbp Am Sa Has $9.99 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,629 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

