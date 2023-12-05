Lbp Am Sa Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 16.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 110,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 166,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FISV stock opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

