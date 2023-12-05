Lbp Am Sa Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $121.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.