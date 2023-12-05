Lbp Am Sa Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,372 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

