Lbp Am Sa Purchases 4,110 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.