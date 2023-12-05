Lbp Am Sa Purchases 54,345 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,543,721. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

