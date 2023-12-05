Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,052,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

GS stock opened at $349.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $379.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.25 and its 200 day moving average is $327.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.