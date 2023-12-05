Lbp Am Sa Sells 24,224 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of JCI opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

