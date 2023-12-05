Lcnb Corp Sells 858 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lcnb Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

