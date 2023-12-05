Lee Enterprises (LEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 7th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.30. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.