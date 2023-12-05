LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Position Lifted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 228.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,194,233 shares in the company, valued at $164,204,925.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock valued at $382,782,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on LZ

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.