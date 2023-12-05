Lendway (LDWY) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lendway to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lendway and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million $10.05 million 4.19 Lendway Competitors $1.76 billion $84.74 million 269.96

Profitability

Lendway’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lendway and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Lendway Competitors -11.22% -892.00% -0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lendway and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway Competitors 227 1646 2631 39 2.55

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 45.59%. Given Lendway’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lendway has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Lendway has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lendway peers beat Lendway on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

