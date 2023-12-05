Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Holdings Boosted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 427.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,256 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.29% of Leslie’s worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742,161 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 58,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 597,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $976.97 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

