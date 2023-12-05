Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.51. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Leslie’s shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 338,140 shares changing hands.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Leslie’s Stock Down 7.0 %
The company has a market cap of $980.66 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
