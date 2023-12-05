Lewis Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 527,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

