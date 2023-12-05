Lewis Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lewis Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $270.20. The company had a trading volume of 298,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,326. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

