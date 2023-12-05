Lewis Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Lewis Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. America’s Car-Mart accounts for about 2.3% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

CRMT traded down $13.46 on Tuesday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 282,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,782. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $429.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.58. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

