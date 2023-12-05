Lewis Capital Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The company has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

