Lewis Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lewis Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.90. 60,387,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,731,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $778.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,065 shares of company stock worth $7,059,160. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

