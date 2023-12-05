Linker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,716 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Linker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

