Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $105.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
