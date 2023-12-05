Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $105.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

