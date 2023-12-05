Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

LTHM opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Livent has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

