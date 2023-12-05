LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

