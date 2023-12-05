Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
