Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.54. 394,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,665. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $213.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

