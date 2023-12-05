Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $0.88

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.85. Lufax shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,016,257 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LU. CLSA lowered their target price on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Lufax Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Lufax’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Lufax by 50.5% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 13,632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $5,783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lufax by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,494,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lufax by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

