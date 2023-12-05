Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $460.76 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $467.63. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.02.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

