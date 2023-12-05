Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.