Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE:LUG opened at C$16.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.09. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.3658744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark upgraded Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.43.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

