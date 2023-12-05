Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after buying an additional 607,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $9,260,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 91,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $962.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.