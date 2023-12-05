Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

