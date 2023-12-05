Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
