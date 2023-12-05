Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 32.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 25.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 55.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 221,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.