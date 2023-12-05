Marco Investment Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. 6,964,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

