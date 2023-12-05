Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 365,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,366. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

