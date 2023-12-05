Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.29. 419,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,129. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

