Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 366,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

