Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.60. 572,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.80. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

