Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 18,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. 339,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,698. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

