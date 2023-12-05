Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.19. 660,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

