Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,554. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

