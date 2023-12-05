Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average of $145.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.