Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.23. 1,034,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

