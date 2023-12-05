Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,474,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,045,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,173,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,054,789. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.02 and its 200-day moving average is $438.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

