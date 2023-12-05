Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $57.92. 8,001,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,170,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

